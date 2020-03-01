* * * UPDATE * * *
STANTON -- The suspect who escaped from the Thurston County Jail was spotted northwest of Stanton on Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff Mike Unger said there is a strong possibility he is in the Norfolk area and may be driving a 2003 silver Mailbu that was stolen. It has license place 55-C722. Anyone who sees this vehicle or Murphree is asked to contact law enforcement. Do not try to apprehend him.
STANTON — A former Pilger man escaped from the Thurston County jail in Pender on Sunday afternoon and should be considered dangerous.
Cody Murphree, 26, escaped about 1 p.m. and was last seen on foot wearing white thermal top and shorts.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Murphree was being held in Thurston County on Stanton County and Wayne County charges where he was awaiting sentencing on charges that involved being a felon in possession of stolen firearms and armed robbery.
Murphree has local ties to both the Pilger and Norfolk area. Anyone with information or observing suspicious behavior should contact their local law enforcement agency.