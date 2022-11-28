One person was transported to the hospital after a pickup drove into Madison County Bank on West Pasewalk Avenue on Saturday morning.
Norfolk Fire & Rescue was dispatched to 2100 Pasewalk Ave. at 10:44 a.m. First responders encountered heavy smoke coming from the north side of the structure, said Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe. The driver of the vehicle and everyone at the bank were outside before firefighters arrived, Grothe said.
The driver was transported to the hospital from the scene, and at least two others were treated at the scene but were not transported.
Grothe said the smoke was the result of the pickup’s accelerator being pressed on, causing the tires to burn on the bank floor. Crews remained at the scene for about an hour clearing smoke and removing the vehicle from the bank, he said.
The Norfolk Police Division, Hadar Fire, NPPD, Black Hills Energy and D & L Towing assisted at the scene.
Jeff Warnemunde, president of Madison County Bank, said Monday that five employees and a customer were inside the bank at the time of the accident, and some people experienced cuts from flying glass. Additionally, he said, occupants of the bank had difficulty exiting because of poor visibility caused by heavy smoke.
“I’m just really, really happy and thankful nobody got seriously hurt,” Warnemunde said. “It was a traumatic incident for those involved.”
Warnemunde said he was hopeful the drive-through at the Pasewalk Avenue location would be opened late Monday morning. As for when the lobby could reopen, Warnemunde said the bank would have to wait until SERVPRO of Norfolk finishes cleanup work to make a determination.
Most of the damage was to the west side of the bank where the lobby is located, Warnemunde said. Rubber from the pickup’s tires was pressed into the ceiling, most of the lobby area was exposed to fine dust, the teller counters were ruined and a steel post on a wall was compromised, he said, in addition to there being damage to the part of the building where the vehicle initially made impact.
Warnemunde said he would likely know an estimation on the total damage caused later this week.
Madison County Bank’s Highway 81 location in Norfolk also has full service available for its customers who typically use the Pasewalk Avenue branch.
Original story posted Nov. 26 at 11:41 a.m.
A pickup apparently drove through the Madison County Bank on West Pasewalk Avenue on Saturday morning, but few other details were immediately available.
Reports of the pickup driving through the bank first happened about 10:44 a.m. Saturday. As of 11:15 a.m., a group of people who appeared to be employees were gathered outside the bank.
Also visible were two rigs from the Norfolk Fire Division and officers from the Norfolk Police Division directing traffic and keeping people away from the location.
The bank apparently was opened for business on Saturday at the time of the accident. Heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the bank at 11 a.m., but it was unclear if there was a fire.
It appears the pickup entered the bank on the side that faces Hy-Vee west. The main entrance did not appear to be heavily damaged.
Unofficial reports were that one person was transported by Norfolk Fire & Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services.
More information will be shared at it becomes available.