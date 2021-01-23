According to an update on the Nebraska State Patrol Troop B's Twitter feed, one of the crashes on Highway 81 by Madison has become a double fatality.
No other information is available at this time.
Troop B is based out of Norfolk.
Posted Jan. 23 at 7:05 p.m.
Icy conditions made travel dangerous in and around Norfolk on Saturday evening.
Black ice on roadways is creating hazardous driving conditions, according to an advisory from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and drivers were urged to take it slowly and use caution. The National Weather Service expects freezing drizzle to continue through 10 p.m., with snow falling in eastern Nebraska toward Omaha and into Iowa.
On Highway 81 north of Madison, northbound traffic was blocked for more than a half-hour, and vehicles were being directed to turn around near Big Country Auto. Also, traffic on Highway 13 near Pierce slowed to a crawl.
Highways into Norfolk were completely covered with ice, as were many of the highways around the region.
In Norfolk, police were called to an accident south of 13th Street and Benjamin Avenue shortly before 7 p.m., and vehicles were seen traveling less than 15 mph on Benjamin at the time. At least three police cars helped direct traffic on Benjamin Avenue. At 25th Street and Omaha Avenue, a vehicle slid over the median around 6:30 p.m. Deicer trucks are out and about around the city.
The story will be updated as more information comes in.