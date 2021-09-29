Story updated at 9:09 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 30
Two occupants involved in a collision Wednesday night in Colfax County were airlifted to Nebraska hospitals and remained in critical condition Thursday morning.
First responders were called to the scene of the two-vehicle accident involving a semi and a passenger car at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 91 in Colfax County at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, said Denise Kracl, who serves as the county attorney and public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
The location of the crash is about 3 miles west and 1 mile south of Howells.
Witnesses reported that a semi truck pulling a trailer loaded with heavy cream was eastbound on Highway 91, Kracl said. A passenger vehicle traveling south at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 91 had stopped at a stop sign and driven in front of the semi and trailer, causing the semi to collide with the passenger side of the car.
The two occupants of the 2002 black Pontiac Grand Prix car were identified as driver Veronica Vasquez, 17, and her sister, Ynelei Vasquez, 13, both of Schuyler. They were airlifted by helicopter directly from the scene to two different hospitals in Nebraska, Kracl said. Both occupants were considered to be in serious to critical condition early Thursday.
The driver of the semi truck, Rick J. Sherman, 47, of Winsboro, Texas, did not require medical attention. The semi was registered to Ruan Logistics of Des Moines, Iowa.
Howells Fire and Rescue, Clarkson Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department all assisted at the scene. Nebraska State Patrol accident reconstruction specialists also assisted at the scene.
