An accident shortly before noon Tuesday resulted in one of the vehicles going into the Norfolk Area Shopper backward.
Emergency crews were quickly on the scene of the downtown Norfolk location near Fourth Street and West Norfolk Avenue. One person was believed to have been transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Fire & Rescue.
Dan Spray, who owns the building, said he was glad nobody was seriously injured, including women who were working in the office.
“There’s no structural damage it appears,” Spray said. “Luckily, it appears to be all cosmetic. Like I said, we are really happy nobody was hurt.”
Brenda Love of Norfolk was sitting in her gold Malibu car when she spotted a white van going backward over the median and into the front end of her car.
“I was about to get out but I heard a noise behind me and I shut the door,” Love said.
The van backed into the front end of Love’s car and continued to back into the Norfolk Area Shopper.
“I was worried about the driver and whoever was in the Shopper because I knew I was OK,” she said. “After I was hit, my next thought was about the people in the Shopper and the people in the van.”
Love said she believes that the driver began to back out and didn’t stop as her vehicle made a horseshoe and continued to back out.
“When I looked back, they were over the median and they were over correcting. I thought they were going to hit the driver’s side door, so I shut the door and got into a little ball. I crunched up and was ready for a huge impact. When it slid my car all the way over, I didn’t know if it hit me since the airbags didn’t go off.”
It was loud when the van crashed into the glass of the Norfolk Area Shopper.
Love had plans of getting her hair cut but things slowly changed.
“I had to call and reschedule,” Love said with a laugh. “It could have been very tragic. There could have been three to six people dead.”
