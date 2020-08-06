STANTON — Beer sales for the Stanton County Fair have been approved for the remainder of the fair.
The fair began Wednesday without a beer garden, even though it had been included in some advertisements.
After a call between the governor's office, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department and the Stanton County Agricultural Society, beer and wine sales were approved for the fair, according to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
During the call, the precautions the Agricultural Society had arranged were determined to be reasonable measures and in compliance with directed health measures.
STANTON — The Stanton County Fair, which began Wednesday, did not have a beer garden.
And like so many events and fairs that have had to alter plans, it is because of COVID-19 and directed health measures designed to limit its spread.
The fair, which runs through Sunday, had included the words “beer garden” in some advertisements ahead of it.
“That was our mistake,” said Tom Schellpeper, president of the fair board. “We just called it that. We shouldn’t have.”
A letter earlier on Wednesday from Gina Uhing, health director for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, was sent to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. Stanton County is one of four counties in the district.
In the letter, Uhing stated that under the directed health measures, beer gardens are among the prohibited gatherings now in the district because of the pandemic.
Unger said he wrote a letter to the fair board earlier Wednesday stating that he had contacted the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission and explained the directive from the health department.
The letter states that the commission advised that the liquor license is superseded by the directed health measures. As a result, the fair board would be in violation by serving any alcoholic beverages.
The letter states that carrying in alcohol would be illegal as well. “They advised me to inform you that you should return your liquor license to the state office,” Unger wrote in the letter.
Schellpeper said he believes the fair can still sell and serve beer and possibly have the wine tasting planned for later Thursday.
After contacting the governor’s office on Wednesday, Schellpeper said officials there were “OK with this as long as we don’t congregate.”
On Thursday morning, Schellpeper said he did receive an email from the governor’s office letting him know the office is reviewing the information.
“We don’t know anything yet (as far as a decision), but we should later (today),” he said.
There is enough room that beer might be able to be sold like hamburgers or other food items out a window. Then the people who purchase the items will just spread out as they naturally do, Schellpeper said.
“We’ll do whatever we are asked to do,” he said.
Schellpeper said they want to do what is safe and best, but there are some people who enjoy having a beer while watching the demolition derby. They are just trying to cover expenses by selling it, he said.
“But it’s not the end of the world if we don’t,” he said.
Unger said by the description of what was scheduled to take place — beer being sold on public property within a designated area, it is a “beer garden.”
Just because the perimeter is expanded, doesn’t mean it is no longer a beer garden, the sheriff said.
“This isn’t me. I think I am being the scapegoat. I have asked to governor’s office to give me written approval. They are the ones who have to make the decision,” he said on Thursday morning. “I couldn’t care less. It’s no skin off my teeth.”
Unger said he also consulted with the Stanton County attorney, which agreed that it sounded like a beer garden.
If the state gives approval, then it is OK, the sheriff said.
Besides a two-night demo derby and wine tasting, other highlights of this year’s fair include a kids day, car show; an ATV and tractor pull and several 4-H/FFA static exhibits and livestock shows. The carnival portion of the fair was canceled.