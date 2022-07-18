Law enforcement said they believe they have identified the stolen vehicle suspect.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the suspect was located near Pilger on Monday. The man, whom Unger said is from Illinois, denied having any involvement in the stolen vehicle.
The sheriff said DNA samples were taken from the stolen vehicle and authorities were working Monday afternoon to match the samples to the suspect.
Updated at 1:15 p.m. Monday.
Original story posted at 11:18 a.m.
Law enforcement authorities were searching for a suspect believed to have stolen a vehicle before crashing it in Stanton County on Monday morning.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a one-vehicle rollover accident south of Pilger on Highway 15 was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday. A pickup had been northbound on the highway and rolled several times before coming to rest away from the highway, the sheriff said. Nobody was found near the accident scene, and the pickup involved was reported as stolen out of Kansas.
Unger said authorities were searching the Pilger area for possible suspects. People in the area are encouraged to take their keys out of their vehicles and secure their belongings, as Unger said the suspect or suspects could steal another vehicle.