Authorities have called off the search for a suspect who allegedly fled law enforcement after they attempted to initiate a traffic stop east of Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said authorities called off the search just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, but they believe the man, identified as 21-year-old Shawnessy Sulley Jr., is still in the Norfolk area.
At least 10 law enforcement cruisers from four agencies were searching for a man who fled a traffic stop on foot on Tuesday afternoon and is a former prisoner.
Unger said Sulley was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. He wasn't wearing shoes.
Unger noted that Highway 275 is a major drug pipeline in Nebraska, which is why authorities will remain vigilant in patrolling the area.
Unger said Sulley was released from prison earlier this year on felony drug charges.
A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was westbound on Highway 275 near South Eastwood Street in Stanton County about 1:30 p.m. Sulley then sped away at speeds in excess of 90 mph, Unger said, before his vehicle blew a tire and went into the ditch.
Sulley then jumped out of the vehicle while it was still in gear and threw suspected contraband out of the vehicle, according to the sheriff.
Sulley then fled north on foot into a lot of trees. As of about 2:45 p.m., four law enforcement agencies believed they had the man cornered, but he was not apprehended, Unger said. Unger later said that it was possible the suspect fled the area.
It is unknown if Sulley has a weapon, but he is known to law enforcement officials, the sheriff said. Drugs were reportedly found in the man’s vehicle, he said.
He faces felony charges of possession of more than a pound of marijuana with intent to deliver, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, tampering with evidence, no drug tax stamp and additional charges of willful reckless driving, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sulley has an extensive criminal history dating back to his youth and was just released from jail following a drug conviction in Douglas County, Unger said.
The four agencies involved are both the Stanton County and Madison County sheriff’s departments, Norfolk Police Division and the Nebraska State Patrol.