According to the Nebraska State Patrol's Twitter, the two boys are safe and the suspect has been apprehended in Kansas.
More details will be shared when they are made possible.
Updated 11:22 a.m.
An Amber Alert has been issued after two children were abducted from Tekamah in eastern Nebraska.
The Tekamah Police Department is looking for two boys who were last seen at Tekamah and are believed to be in danger. The children’s names are Marco De La Garza and Isaac De La Garza.
Marco is a 7-year-old male with brown hair and was last seen wearing T-shirt and shorts. Isaac is 4 years old.
The children may be in the company of Tanner Joel Leichleiter, 30-year-old white male who is 5-foot-7, weighs about 165 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair. They may be traveling in a White 2009 Ford Expedition NE 31F325. It is unknown which direction they are heading.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Marco De La Garza, call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.
For more information visit www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/
Posted 9:05 a.m.
