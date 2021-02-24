Jade Nicole Sides
COURTESY PHOTO

The Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 20-month-old Jade Nicole Sides has been canceled.

The Nebraska State Patrol issued the cancellation of the advisory at about 2 p.m. Wednesday after Jade located safely in Iowa.

Updated 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, to determine the whereabouts of 20-month-old Jade Nicole Sides.

The Burt County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Jade, who is a 25-pound white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 33 inches tall, wearing a pink striped long-sleeve top and pants.

The advisory issued by the Nebraska State Patrol said Sides was taken by Justin William Sides, a 6-foot tall white male who weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair.

Sides is wearing a green camouflage jacket, black pants and brown boots. He may be driving a blue 2005 four-door Toyota Corolla with a Nebraska license plate with the number 31 G319.

The state patrol said Jade may be in danger.

If you know the whereabouts of Jade or Justin Sides, you are asked to call 911 or the Burt County Sheriff's office at 402-374-2900.

Original story posted at 1:06 p.m. Feb. 24.

