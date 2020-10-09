NORFOLK — Nobody was injured following a house fire late Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.
Capt. Scott Bonsall of Norfolk Fire & Rescue said the call came in at 4:21 p.m. Thursday to 1104 E. Park Ave. for a structure fire. The house is just east of the North Fork River and west of Highway 35.
There was no visible smoke as of 5 p.m., but a witness said there was heavy smoke when firefighters arrived.
Bonsall said the first arriving units saw moderate smoke and flames coming from the exterior of the structure and wooden deck. Crews encountered heavy fire and smoke inside the attack, he said.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to control the fire and another 90 minutes to overhaul the structure. The cause of the fire was accidental, Bonsall said.
The property is estimated to be worth $234,000 and sustained $100,000 in damage to the structure and $75,000 to contents, the captain said. The property is owned by Al and Sue Beckman.
Norfolk Fire & Rescue was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division, Black Hills Energy and Nebraska Public Power District personnel.
There were no firefighters or anyone else injured, firefighters said.
