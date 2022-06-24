BASSETT — The first ever lick tub challenge took place during the 2022 Ranch Expo in Bassett.
Sponsored by North Central Nebraska Resource Conservation Development and Planning, the event encouraged participants to upcycle lick tubs that have been hanging around after livestock are finished with them. And everyone saw some fun upcycling.
There were 14 entries in this first challenge. And it ended with a pig taking home the bacon.
Haylee Hanson of Valentine entered her pig and won People's Choice — the ribbon and $125 sponsored by Suther Feeds and Scott Ruzicka of Verdigre.
"The really fun part of the People's Choice was to see every single entry get votes for this esteemed award," said Kim Burger, RC&D director.
Winning the Adult Commercial Potential first-place ribbon and $100 was Delores Ruzicka. She entered a set of two end tables perfect for any deck or backyard.
First place for the Adult Home Use project went to Shane Keller. He used his upcycled tubs to safely hold net wrap when pulling the wrap off bales. He appreciates not having the net wrap blowing around, catching in the wheels of his tractor or the fence.
First place for both the 16-and-under Commercial Potential and 16-and-under Home Use went to John Connell of Long Pine. After consulting with his Grandpa Karl, Connell came up with both the handy vet table that really makes things easier when the vet has to make a ranch call and the wooden planter.
"Angling the wood added to the planter's appeal," said one of the judges.
Each of these winners received $100 in prize money donated by Rio Nutrition, Shane and Karen Keller of Valentine and First Star Recycling in Omaha. Vitalix Feed sponsored two first-place awards.
A favorite for many, Scott Ruzicka entered his Black Angus cow, and many loved her hippo-like qualities.
Mike Burge, president of the RC&D, challenges everyone to think of ways to upcycle lick tubs and enter next year.