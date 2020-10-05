The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The planning commission will hold a public hearing at the request of RE Properties LLC to consider a zone change to C-3 (Service Commercial) from I-1 (Light Industrial) at 1102 Riverside Blvd.
The commission will hold a public hearing at request of RE Properties LLC to consider a waiver of the North Fork of the Elkhorn River overlay district requirements at 1102 Riverside Blvd.
The commission will consider the final plats at Huss-Marvin Addition, Novotny-Classen’s Addition, Frederick’s Addition and Green Meadow Eighth Addition.