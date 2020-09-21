Upcoming planning commission agenda

City council chambers NDN
The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The Planning Commission will hold two public hearings. There will be a hearing at the request of Daniel and Connie Geary for a conditional-use permit for an oversize accessory building at 1701 N. 13th St.

Commissioners will also hold a public hearing to have city staff prepare regularly scheduled planning commission meeting to allow an oversized accessory building on property at 1701 N. 13th St.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

