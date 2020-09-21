Upcoming planning commission agenda

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The Planning Commission will hold two public hearings. There will be a hearing at the request of Daniel and Connie Geary for a conditional-use permit for an oversize accessory building at 1701 N. 13th St.
Commissioners will also hold a public hearing to have city staff prepare regularly scheduled planning commission meeting to allow an oversized accessory building on property at 1701 N. 13th St.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.