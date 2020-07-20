Upcoming planning commission agenda

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.
WHEN: Tuesday, July 21, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The planning commission will consider approval of a conditional use permit for a stable and riding arena at 2832 North 25th St.
The commission will consider having city staff prepare a conditional use permit for a recreational vehicle park at 3207 South 12th St. This item was tabled at the April 7 planning commission meeting.
The commission will consider the final planned development of Legacy Bend.
The commission will consider the final plats of Legacy Bend fourth and fifth additions.
The commission will consider a sidewalk waiver request by Alex Weaver for 5800 West Omaha Ave.
The commission will consider a sidewalk waiver request by Mark Johnson for 2614 Old Hadar Road.
The commission will receive the June 2020 building permit report.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.