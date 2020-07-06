The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.
WHEN: Tuesday, July 7, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The planning commission will hold a public hearing at the request of Arnold and Julie Robinson to consider a conditional-use permit for a stable and riding arena at 2832 N. 25th St.
— The commission will hold a public hearing to consider a zone change from O-D (Office District) to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential) at property near Hespe Drive and Country Club Road.
— The commission will hold a public hearing to consider the Bradford Business Park redevelopment project.
— The commission will hold a public hearing at the request of the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation to consider a zone change from Agricultural to I-1 (Light Industrial) near Omaha Avenue and 37th Street.
— The commission will consider the final plat of Bradford Business Park subdivision.
— The commission will consider approving a sidewalk waiver requested by Dave Remter at 1500 and 1510 N Eastwood Ave.
