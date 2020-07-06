City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 7, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The planning commission will hold a public hearing at the request of Arnold and Julie Robinson to consider a conditional-use permit for a stable and riding arena at 2832 N. 25th St.

— The commission will hold a public hearing to consider a zone change from O-D (Office District) to R-3 (Multiple Family Residential) at property near Hespe Drive and Country Club Road.

— The commission will hold a public hearing to consider the Bradford Business Park redevelopment project.

— The commission will hold a public hearing at the request of the Greater Norfolk Economic Development Foundation to consider a zone change from Agricultural to I-1 (Light Industrial) near Omaha Avenue and 37th Street.

— The commission will consider the final plat of Bradford Business Park subdivision.

— The commission will consider approving a sidewalk waiver requested by Dave Remter at 1500 and 1510 N Eastwood Ave.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

+3
Two to begin prison sentences

Two to begin prison sentences

STANTON — A 60-year-old Norfolk man was ordered to begin his prison sentence after his appeal was denied and his sentence upheld by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Serbia opens field hospital; South Africa mulls tougher lockdown

Serbia opens field hospital; South Africa mulls tougher lockdown

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Troops in Serbia set up an emergency 500-bed field hospital Monday as the Balkan nation battled a surge in coronavirus infections that underscored the risks of swiftly easing lockdowns. South Africa debated a return to tougher lockdown even as thousands of students in…