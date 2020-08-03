Upcoming planning commission agenda

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The planning commission will consider a motion to have city staff draft a conditional-use permit for a recreational vehicle park at 3207 S. 12th St. The motion was tabled at the July 21 commission meeting.
The commission will hold a public hearing to consider an amendment to city code repealing an interim application process for wireless telecommunications facilities and enacting a new article in city code regulation on the siting of wireless telecommunications facilities.
The commission will consider the final plats of Prime Stop Subdivision and Spanel-Test Addition.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.