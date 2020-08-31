The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to discuss grants for costs associated with county comprehensive plan updates. They also are scheduled to review the 2020-21 fiscal-year budget requests, consider final levy allocations for the rural fire districts of Battle Creek, Madison, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove, Norfolk, the Madison County Agricultural Society and the Norfolk Sanitary District. They also are scheduled to set the hearing date for 2020-21 fiscal-year budget and adopt a property tax request at an amount different from the prior fiscal year.
Finally, commissioners are scheduled to process claims.
