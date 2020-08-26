Upcoming LENRD meeting agenda

The public is invited and encouraged to attend upcoming meetings of local and area government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— The board will consider approval of the Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee recommendations.
— The board will discuss and consider income and expenses from the finance subcommittee.
— The board will review conservation cost share updates.
— The board will consider issuing a cease and desist order for irrigation of land without approved variance and for construction of a well without a permit.
— The board will discuss and consider standard variance criteria, including geographic eligibility, signup periods, minimum scores and conditions for approval policy.
— The board will consider a request for a letter of support and financial contribution for the Nebraska Environmental Trust grant application to establish a UNL TAPS (Testing Ag Performance Solutions) demonstration site at the Bazile Groundwater Management Area.
— The board will consider additional late-season irrigation allocations for Lower Elkhorn NRD quantity management subareas.
— The board will consider a selection for the Maple Creek watershed flood prevention consultant.
— The board will review an agroforestry and conservation cost share program average cost docket.
— The board will receive a report from the budget subcommittee.
— Monthly reports also will be given, including reports concerning the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, the Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project, plus RC&D reports and an administrative report by NRD general manager Mike Sousek.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.