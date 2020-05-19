The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, May 21, 6 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Planning Department conference room, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk. The meeting will be accessible by Zoom.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to hold a pair of public hearings. One is to consider the application of Scott Amend to construct a building of more than 1,000 square feet at 863 Fourth St. in Meadow Grove.
Another is to consider the application of Thomas Nelson for a conditional-use permit to construct a building of more than 1,000 square feet at 308 S. Pine St. in Tilden.
Heather McWhorter, the zoning director, also is scheduled to provide a monthly building report.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members prior to the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action may be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
