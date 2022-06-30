Despite ongoing widespread volatility, Norfolk’s Big Bang Boom committee promised that Northeast Nebraska’s largest fireworks display would be as ambitious as ever.
Officially titled Boomfest, the pre-Independence Day celebration will mark its 46th anniversary when it begins at Skyview Lake on Friday, July 1, with live music, food, car shows, inflatable fun for the kids and more in the lead-up to the weekend’s culminating pyrotechnics presentation on Saturday night.
During an informational meeting on Wednesday morning, the committee provided the public with further details on the upcoming celebration, discussing obstacles that Big Bang Boom had to overcome this year, thanking their supporters for their continued contributions and highlighting the history of American independence that the event represents as a lead-up to the Fourth of July.
“It’s a tremendous tradition that we have continued here in North America,” Big Bang Boom president Don Wisnieski said during a speech at the meeting. “It’s a great thing to be part of, for what a lot of people did years ago to fight for our country.”
Comprising unpaid volunteers and fueled solely by donations, the Big Bang Boom nonprofit has operated out of Norfolk since 1976 when on the two-century anniversary of the United States’ declaration of independence, it was founded by Orville Carlisle and Doug Zastrow, who took a trip to South Dakota to buy an inflation-adjusted $7,705 worth of fireworks for an informal display at Skyview Lake.
Since then, the event has ballooned in scale and scope, raking in donations from across the Midwest and beyond to put on a Nebraska fireworks show that vice president Ben Uzzell said is rivaled only by Omaha and Lincoln.
“I want to strive to get to (their) level, but it’s difficult because they have the population and the larger companies,” Uzzell said.
Nonetheless, Uzzell said the proportion of impact to a smaller city like Norfolk from such a large-scale event like Boomfest, which the committee estimates to bring in close to 30,000 attendees, more than makes up the difference.
He cited an impact study conducted a decade ago that found that Boomfest generated $1.5 million for the local economy in a single day, which offers a win-win scenario for the committee and its donors.
“If you look at our (sponsor list), it’s massive, and it’s all local companies helping us out,” Uzzell said. “They understand that we’re bringing people in, filling hotel rooms, eating out at restaurants, going to the parks, buying our gas, everything.”
Those companies’ support has been more vital than ever to Boomfest as Uzzell said total costs for the 6,000-plus salvo of fireworks had risen by 30% over the past year, although he said the committee had no intentions of cutting back on the 24-minute show.
“We’ve got to figure it out, but it’s gonna be a heck of a show, because we’ve always got to up that bar every year, “ Uzzell said while speaking to the crowd on Wednesday morning, heavily encouraging them to donate at various stations that will be positioned throughout the venue.
Wisnieski said funding is secured months in advance of the fireworks show every year, so any new donations will go toward next year’s Boomfest. As the finances aren’t revealed as a general practice, the committee could not specify how it made up the 30% difference for this year’s show, although it’s likely that reserve funds were tapped to do so.
Increased costs haven’t been the only issue for the committee, however, with societal tensions soaring right alongside inflation.
“A concern of ours all year (has been) security and safety,” Wisnieski said. “We’ve been putting a lot of effort and thought into that … because of the state of the world that it’s in now.”
To that end, he said the Big Bang Boom committee had increased its security presence and even brought in help from Midwest Health Mobile to provide a professionally staffed first aid center for the first time ever at the event.
Despite the added precautions, Wisnieski said he wants the focus to be on the message behind Boomfest and the Independence Day celebrations.
“Let’s get everybody thinking about why we’re here,” he said. “Because of what a lot of people did before, we can do what we do today, and that’s what it’s boiled down to. There’s people that put their life on the line and lost it so that we can be free.”
Boomfest 2022 will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday with “Wingfest,” a competitive chicken wing cookoff hosted by the Stanton Ribfest with proceeds going to academic scholarships for students across the region, according to Wisnieski.
Other events for the evening include the Norfolk Area Rod & Custom Show N Shine at the Skyview stage, where classic car enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their prized vehicles for display, starting at 5 p.m., and a reunion of local band Rosemary’s Five Sisters at 7 p.m. with attendees encouraged to bring their own beer or wine for that night only.
Starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, the second leg of the event will open with food and drink vendors, a paid-entry inflatable midway to keep kids entertained and 30-minute kayak rentals. Live music will commence at 5:30 p.m. and go all the way through the night, with Raw Toast, Boundless, Stones Throw and Last Minute all performing, followed by the final fireworks display at 10 p.m.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on joining the Wingfest competition, those interested may call the Stanton Ribfest at 402-649-2670. For information on the Show N Shine car show, contact 402-750-3534.