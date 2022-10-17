New voters have until Friday, Oct. 21, to submit their voter registration forms online or by mail in time for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm election. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 21 to be accepted.
Should Nebraska voters submit their application in-person, they have until Friday, Oct. 28, to do so. Additionally, Nebraskans should double-check their voter registration to update or correct any appropriate information, said Gavin Geis, Common Cause Nebraska’s executive director.
“The right to vote is the foundation of our government, and elections — both generals and primaries — are a key element of that foundation,” Geis said. “Please encourage your friends, family, and community to spend the time ensuring their right to vote is intact and ready for Nov. 8 by registering to vote.”
Nebraskans can register to vote online and make any needed changes to existing voter registrations at https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration/.
Other important election-related dates for voters:
Now through Friday, Oct. 28: Voters can request absentee or vote-by-mail ballots in-person or by mail, the latter of which must be received by Oct. 28.
Now through Monday, Nov. 7: Early voting period.
Tuesday, Nov. 8: Absentee/mail-in ballots must be returned, either in person or by mail, the latter of which must be received by Nov. 8.
Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day: Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.