Madison County Fair 2022

Madison County Fair will feature the band Three Doors Down on Saturday, FMX Freestyle Motor Cross performance on Sunday and the rodeo 

 Courtesy images

With transportation costs blowing past all-time highs, the need for low-cost fun close to home has become more relevant than ever.

Thankfully for Norfolk residents, the Madison County Fair & Rodeo is coming into town right on the heels of Independence Day and promises to provide a little bit of something for everyone.

Billed as the “Best Week in July” on its website, the fair will run from Tuesday, July 5, through Sunday, July 10, and offers everything from face-painting and sheep-riding for kids to live music, rodeo and dirt bike performances for all ages.

“We want to make sure (visitors) see everything,” Madison County Fair Board treasurer Linda Haack said. “Look at all the talent around the county and area, and just come out and enjoy it.”

As always, the fair will feature a four-night rodeo expo running starting at 7:30 Tuesday, and running at the same time each night through Friday, including bull and bronco riding, as well as a “mini rodeo” each night to highlight younger up-and-coming cowboys. Tuesday will offer free entry for all, although Wednesday through Friday will be ticketed entry only, with a week-long “Fun Pass” to the rodeo available for purchase until July 5.

Additionally, the long-awaited return of the “Mutton Bustin’ ” sheep rides will give younger children between 3 and 7 years old the chance to try their own hand at taming wild beasts.

Rock band 3 Doors Down also will be performing on Saturday night at the fair at 8:30, with gates opening at 7 and an FMX Freestyle Motor Cross performance on Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets for both events may be purchased online from the county fair website.

The fair also will provide plenty of attractions free of charge. With face painting, a fortune-teller, caricature artist, butterfly exhibit, a virtual reality truck experience, project and livestock presentations by the 4-H club and more, there will be plenty of things for fairgoers to do without breaking the bank.

That’s been especially relevant amid skyrocketing gas prices and economic uncertainty that has forced average Americans across the country to be more mindful with their spending and traveling, which is reinforced by an increased volume in ticket sales and campsite reservations from last year, according to Haack.

“We’re kind of talking about it being a staycation; just stay local, go to your local county fairs and support them,” Haack said. “We advertise and support it, but I think also that (it’s) just gravitating that way.”

* * *

Want to learn more?

For more information, the fair may be contacted by email at madisoncountyfairandrodeo@gmail.com or over the phone at 402-454-2144.

