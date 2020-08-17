Madison County Court NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive

The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to have a public hearing and discuss the vacation or abandonment of the west half mile of the county road of 831st Road between 551st Avenue and 552nd Avenue. They also will review the 2020-21 fiscal year budget and consider whether to increase restricted funds authority from the previous fiscal year by 1% as allowed by statute. They also will process claims.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

