The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, July 21, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the consider the sale of county owned property located south of East Bluff Avenue between South Willow Street and South Ferguson Drive in Norfolk. They also will receive the annual report of Madison County Library Association
