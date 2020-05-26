Madison County Court NDN
The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

WHAT: Madison County commissioners.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 27, 9:30 a.m. The board of equalization will meet at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a long agenda. They will host a public hearing and consider the application of Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club to operate a trap and skeet shooting range at 55454 829th Road, east of the City of Madison.

They also are scheduled to hear from Jason Herbert regarding Beverly Road, discuss the sound system in courtrooms 2 and 3, discuss health insurance benefits for county employees for the 2020-21 fiscal year and work on updates to the Madison County employee’s handbook.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

