Upcoming county commissioners agenda

The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 7, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to consider the application of Elkhorn Valley Sportsman Club to operate a trap and skeet shooting range at 55454 829th Road, east of Madison. A public hearing was held on the request on May 27.

Commissioners also are scheduled to discuss a tort claim filed by Ausman Law Firm on behalf of Max M. Paulson. They also will review 2020-21 fiscal year budget requests and review and process claims.

In the afternoon, the county board is scheduled to meet as a board of equalization and consider property valuation protests.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

