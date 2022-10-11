Crochet Afghan blanket class at Northeast Community College in O’Neill
Run before Oct. 12
O’NEILL — A new class at the Northeast Community College O’Neill extended campus will introduce participants to create a unique blanket for the cold winter months ahead.
Crochet: Afghan Blanket (HOEC 5130/22F and CRN 60313) will be offered Wednesday, Oct. 26, through Wednesday, Nov. 30., in Room 104 of the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 505 E. Highway 20, in O’Neill. Cheryl Cambras is the instructor. The class will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Wednesdays, Oct. 26, and Nov. 2, and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Nov. 16 and 30.
This is a class for anyone who already knows the basics and is ready to tackle a bigger crochet project. Participants will be able to choose their favorite afghan blanket design while Cambras guides them in determining what they need for their blanket, how to follow the pattern and how to put everything together. Participants will choose one of the projects and receive a list of what materials they need to purchase before class begins.
There is a cost for the class.
Registration is required by Wednesday, Oct. 12. To register, call Northeast Community College in O’Neill at 402-336-3590.
Advanced cardiac life support and renewal classes to be held at Northeast in O’Neill
O’NEILL — The Allied Health Department at Northeast Community College has scheduled Advanced Cardiac Life Support classes in O’Neill this week and later this month.
Advanced Cardiac Life Support Renewal (HLTH 5505/22F and CRN 60311) will be Thursday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Room 104 of the Northeast Community College Extended Campus 505 E. Highway 20 in O’Neill. Debora Tejral is the instructor.
This is an eight-hour renewal course that provides review of course material and re-verification of skills and knowledge. It is designed for those who have completed the ACLS Provider course within the past two years and must hold a current basic life support (BLS) card.
Pre-course requirements include a review of the manual and completion of ACLS pre-course online self-assessment test. Participants are asked to print their test score and bring it to class. They also need to bring their current BLS CPR card. A book is available in the Hawk Shop on Northeast’s campus in Norfolk by calling 402-844-7140.
There is a cost for the course.
Advanced Cardiac Life Support (HLTH 5500/22F and CRN 60375) will meet Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Rooms 104 and 105 at the Northeast extended campus.
This course encompasses knowledge and techniques that are utilized in the definitive management of a cardiac arrest or similar life-threatening emergency. Participation in this course enables the registrant to review didactic material as well as practice lifesaving techniques and skills under the direction of an instructor in a simulated situation.
Completion of this program is based on criteria established by the American Heart Association. Pre-course requirements include a review of the manual, review of information on student CD, completion of ACLS Pre-course self-assessment test. Participants are asked to print their test score and bring it to class. They also need to bring their current BLS CPR card. A book is available in the Hawk Shop on Northeast’s campus in Norfolk by calling, (402) 844-7140.
There is a cost for the course, with Tejral as the instructor.
Pre-registration is required for both courses. To register for either course, call Northeast Community College in O’Neill at (402) 336-3590.