WHAT: Norfolk City Council.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— The council will hold a public hearing at the request of RE Properties LLC to consider a zone change from I-1 (Light Industrial) to C-3 (Service Commercial) at 1102 Riverside Blvd.

— The council will consider a construction design services contract with Olsson Inc. for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project for a total not to exceed $52,221.

— The council will consider a request for additional services for the design and planning of the Wayfinding Assessment project for a total of $19,750.

— The council will consider a change in a contract with Rutjens Construction for the Northeast Industrial elevated water tank and booster station improvements resulting in a net increase of $4,605.

— The council will consider an ordinance clarifying section 24-37 covering pedestrian control signals to match state statute.

Special Presentations:

— The mayor will proclaim Nov. 1 as “Extra Mile Day.”

— The Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimist clubs will recognize a member of the Norfolk Police Division and Nebraska State Patrol.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

