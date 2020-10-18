WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— The council will hold a public hearing at the request of RE Properties LLC to consider a zone change from I-1 (Light Industrial) to C-3 (Service Commercial) at 1102 Riverside Blvd.
— The council will consider a construction design services contract with Olsson Inc. for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project for a total not to exceed $52,221.
— The council will consider a request for additional services for the design and planning of the Wayfinding Assessment project for a total of $19,750.
— The council will consider a change in a contract with Rutjens Construction for the Northeast Industrial elevated water tank and booster station improvements resulting in a net increase of $4,605.
— The council will consider an ordinance clarifying section 24-37 covering pedestrian control signals to match state statute.
Special Presentations:
— The mayor will proclaim Nov. 1 as “Extra Mile Day.”
— The Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimist clubs will recognize a member of the Norfolk Police Division and Nebraska State Patrol.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.