Upcoming city council meeting agenda

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The council will hold a public hearing to consider acquiring a property at 1611 South Victory Road to comply with state law.
The council will hold a public hearing to consider repealing an interim application process for wireless telecommunications facilities and enact a new chapter in city code regulating wireless telecommunications facilities, not including small wireless facilities in the city’s right of way.
The council will consider enacting a chapter in city code regulating small wireless facilities in the city’s right of way.
The council will consider an amendment to city code establishing fees for small wireless facilities on city poles and in the city’s right of way, to establish a permit fee for wireless communications facilities and to update the annual fee for parking stall rental.
The council will consider approving the final allocation of levy authority for the Norfolk Airport Authority for the 2020-21 fiscal year allowing the airport authority to levy a property tax of $653,269.
The council will consider an engineering agreement with JEO Consulting Group for the Highway 275 undercrossing project for a total of $24,850.
The council will consider an ordinance vacating a lot in Medelman’s Subdivision.
The council will consider approving a letter from the mayor to the Nebraska Environmental Trust stating the city’s commitment to the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance.
The council will consider approving a contract with A&R Construction for a paving project for a total of $148,280.
The council will consider a change in a contract with JJK Construction for Norfolk bridge repairs resulting in a net increase of $26,710.
Special Presentations: Traci Jeffrey of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau will give a presentation on the Norfolk Sculpture Walk.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.