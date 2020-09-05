Upcoming city council agenda

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
The council will:
— Hold a public hearing to consider an ordinance repealing a section of the city code that regulates communications, microwave and cellular towers.
— Hold a public hearing to discuss the 2021-30 capital improvement plan and one- and six-year improvement plans.
— Hold a public hearing to consider acquiring an easement near 1611 South Victory Road and transfer city property at 715 N. 25th St. to Carol E. Krutsinger.
— Hold a public hearing to review the 2020-21 municipal and proprietary budgets.
— Consider a resolution authorizing a 1% increase in restricted fund authority, requiring a 75% majority affirmative vote.
— Hold a public hearing to receive comment on property tax requests for the next fiscal year.
— Consider approving the classification and pay plan for employees.
— Consider approving an ordinance enacting an article into city code regulating small wireless facilities in the city’s right-of-way.
— Consider an ordinance amending city code to include fees to small wireless facilities on city poles and right-of-way and to include fees for permits for wireless communications facilities and update fees for parking stall rentals.
— Consider an ordinance restricting parking on portions of East Knolls Street and East Sycamore Avenue.
— Consider approving an engineering and consulting contract with Mainelli Wagner & Associates for a gap paving district for a total of $8,365.