Upcoming city council agenda

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— The council will hold a public hearing at the request of Innate Development to consider the Legacy Bend final planned development.
— The council will consider the final plat and subdivision agreement of the Legacy Bend Fourth Addition.
— The council will hold a public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan for the Bradford Business Park.
— The council will consider a change in a contract with Rutjens Construction for Victory Road water and sewer extensions resulting in an increase of $3,555.
— The council will consider sidewalk waiver requests for 5800 West Omaha Ave. and 2614 Old Hadar Road.
— The council will consider a change in a contract with Elkhorn Paving Construction Company for gap paving projects resulting in an increase of $6,051.
Special Presentation:
The mayor will proclaim Aug. 9-15 as American Wind Week.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.