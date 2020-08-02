Upcoming city council agenda

City of Norfolk logo NDN

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk City Council.

WHEN: Monday, Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— The council will hold a public hearing at the request of Innate Development to consider the Legacy Bend final planned development.

— The council will consider the final plat and subdivision agreement of the Legacy Bend Fourth Addition.

— The council will hold a public hearing to consider the redevelopment plan for the Bradford Business Park.

— The council will consider a change in a contract with Rutjens Construction for Victory Road water and sewer extensions resulting in an increase of $3,555.

— The council will consider sidewalk waiver requests for 5800 West Omaha Ave. and 2614 Old Hadar Road.

— The council will consider a change in a contract with Elkhorn Paving Construction Company for gap paving projects resulting in an increase of $6,051.

Special Presentation:

The mayor will proclaim Aug. 9-15 as American Wind Week.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

STANTON — On Sunday morning at about 3:20 a.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 35 near Woodland Park.

