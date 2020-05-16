Upcoming city council agenda

The Norfolk City Council will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m. via teleconference. The meeting may be accessed at 888-475-4499, meeting ID 96019866062.
AGENDA ITEMS
— The council will hold a public hearing at the request of Gerry Schulz to consider a zone change from R-3 (Multiple Family Residential) to R-1 (Single Family Residential) at 405 N. 37th St.
— The council will consider approving plans and authorize the advertisement of bids for the River Point Square and Third Street alley project.
— The council will consider an ordinance to vacate a portion of Cottonwood Street in the Park Addition.
— The council will consider an amendment to a contract with JEO Consulting Group for the Johnson Park project in the amount of $23,850.
— The council will consider a change order in a contract with Rutjens Construction for a sanitary sewer extension resulting in a decrease of $5,236.
— The council will consider a design services contract with Olsson Inc. for the 37th Street drainage project for a total of $9,500.
— The council will consider an ordinance to annex land north of Walters' East Knolls 12th Addition.
— NICK GEBHART