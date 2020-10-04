City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council.

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— The council will consider an ordinance to update fees relating to building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit and registration; solid waste and the transfer station; water, sewer and wastewater treatment; and code appeals. This ordinance passed on first reading on Sept. 21.

— The council will consider authorizing a blight and substandard determination study at the Riverside Blvd. redevelopment area for the planning commission to review.

Special Presentations:

— The tree advisory board will present a Green Leaf Award to a residence and business.

— The mayor will proclaim October as Pedestrian Awareness Month.

— The mayor will proclaim the week of Oct. 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week.

— The Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimist Clubs will recognize a member of the Norfolk Fire Division.

