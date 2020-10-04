The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— The council will consider an ordinance to update fees relating to building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit and registration; solid waste and the transfer station; water, sewer and wastewater treatment; and code appeals. This ordinance passed on first reading on Sept. 21.
— The council will consider authorizing a blight and substandard determination study at the Riverside Blvd. redevelopment area for the planning commission to review.
Special Presentations:
— The tree advisory board will present a Green Leaf Award to a residence and business.
— The mayor will proclaim October as Pedestrian Awareness Month.
— The mayor will proclaim the week of Oct. 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week.
— The Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimist Clubs will recognize a member of the Norfolk Fire Division.