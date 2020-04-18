Upcoming city council agenda

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, April 20, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— The council will hold a public hearing to consider a redevelopment plan for the BCG Enterprises redevelopment project.
—The council will consider an ordinance restricting traffic on Sheridan Drive between 13th Street and Homewood Drive to local truck traffic only.
— The council will consider a change in a contract with Elkhorn Paving Construction for Raasch Drive concrete improvements resulting in an increase of $140,924.
— The council will receive annual comprehensive financial reports and tax increment financing report.
— Special Presentations: The mayor will proclaim Friday, April 24, as Arbor Day.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.