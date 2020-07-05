Upcoming city council agenda

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, July 6, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The council will meet as a board of equalization and hold a public hearing to consider levying mowing, litter removal and weed control charges at 401 N. Fourth St. and 1309 W. Park Ave., and to consider the demolition of a structure at 203 N. Pine St.
— The council will hold a public hearing at the request of Wisner West Inc. to consider a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial) to C-3 (Service Commercial) at the corner of Highway 35 and East Omaha Avenue.
— The council will hold a public hearing at the request of Erik Wilson to consider a zoning change from Agricultural to Rural Residential near the intersection of Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue.
— The council will consider the final plat and subdivision agreement of Wilson’s Addition.
— The council will consider an contract with A&R Construction for U.S. Highway 275 and 20th Street pedestrian improvement for a total of $116,261.
— The council will consider an agreement with Police Facility Design Group for a police facility needs assessment.
— The council will consider a preliminary planned development for Innate Development LLC.
— The council will consider an ordinance to match state statute establishing the minimum age of a licensed driver accompanying a person driving with a learner’s permit.
— The council will consider a resolution to establish a Joint Communications Center between the City of Norfolk and Madison County and a joint advisory committee to include a county commissioner, a city council member, the Madison County sheriff, the Norfolk chief of police, the Norfolk fire chief, the dispatch supervisor and an at-large representative.
— The council will consider an amendment to a contract with Olsson for 37th Street drainage improvements for a total not to exceed $45,000.
