Madison County Courthouse
Getting Involved in Government

The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County board of commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 12, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a light agenda. Along with the consent agenda, they are scheduled to receive a presentation by representatives of NACO regarding cash-in-lieu benefits to county employees.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

