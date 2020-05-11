Getting Involved in Government
The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County board of commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 12, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a light agenda. Along with the consent agenda, they are scheduled to receive a presentation by representatives of NACO regarding cash-in-lieu benefits to county employees.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.