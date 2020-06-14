The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 16, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— The planning commission will hold a public hearing at the request at Innate Development LLC to consider a preliminary development plan.

— The commission will hold a public hearing at the request of Erik Wilson to consider a zone change from Agricultural to Rural Residential the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue.

— The commission will hold a public hearing at the request of Wisner West Inc. to consider a zone change from I-1 (Light Industrial) to C-3 (Service Commercial District) at the intersection of Highway 35 and East Omaha Avenue.

— The commission will consider approving the final plat of Wilson’s Addition and the preliminary plat of Prime Stop Subdivision.

— The commission will receive the May 2020 building permit report.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Another rescue on the Elkhorn River

Another rescue on the Elkhorn River

Members of Norfolk Fire and Rescue had to rappel down a railroad bridge on the Elkhorn River on Sunday afternoon to rescue a stranded kayaker in rushing water.

Winside native heading development of medical facility in Qatar

Winside native heading development of medical facility in Qatar

Living in a different culture opens your eyes to the bigger world around you. Those are the thoughts and have been the reality for Kim Leighton, who’s spent the last year and a half living and working in the city of Doha, Qatar. Doing so has led her to adapt to the culture and pace of a coun…

Six rescued from unsafe river conditions

Six rescued from unsafe river conditions

The Norfolk Fire Division is asking people to stay off the river until water levels decrease. The reminder was issued after fire personnel were called to the bridge on South U.S. Highway 81 at around 6 p.m. on Friday, to rescue six people stuck in the water on debris by the bridge.

CDC outlines steps to limit spread of COVID-19 as country reopens

CDC outlines steps to limit spread of COVID-19 as country reopens

While the curve has been flattened in many areas, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and the public should still follow recommendations to limit the spread of coronavirus, leaders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday morning in a media briefing.