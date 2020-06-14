The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.
WHEN: Tuesday, June 16, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— The planning commission will hold a public hearing at the request at Innate Development LLC to consider a preliminary development plan.
— The commission will hold a public hearing at the request of Erik Wilson to consider a zone change from Agricultural to Rural Residential the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue.
— The commission will hold a public hearing at the request of Wisner West Inc. to consider a zone change from I-1 (Light Industrial) to C-3 (Service Commercial District) at the intersection of Highway 35 and East Omaha Avenue.
— The commission will consider approving the final plat of Wilson’s Addition and the preliminary plat of Prime Stop Subdivision.
— The commission will receive the May 2020 building permit report.
* * *
