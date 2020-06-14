The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, June 15, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— The council will receive a report from Citizen Advisory Review Committee as required by state law.
— The council will hold a public hearing to consider an amendment to the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction map of the City of Norfolk.
— The council will hold a public hearing to consider submitting a grant application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for $435,000 to make improvements at Johnson Park.
— The council will consider accepting a $1,125,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for the North Fork River restoration project.
— The council will consider an ordinance to annex a tract of land near Walters’ East Knolls 12th Addition.
— The council will consider approving a walking and bicycling network plan for the City of Norfolk.
— The council will consider a series of ordinances establishing water and sanitary sewer extension districts and a paving district at Walters’ East Knolls 13th Addition.
— The council will consider engineers’ plans, specifications and estimates for the water and sanitary sewer extensions and paving districts at Walters’ East Knolls 13th Addition and authorize the city clerk to advertise for bids.
— A public comment period will be held at the conclusion of the meeting.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.