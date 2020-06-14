The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council.

WHEN: Monday, June 15, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— The council will receive a report from Citizen Advisory Review Committee as required by state law.

— The council will hold a public hearing to consider an amendment to the extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction map of the City of Norfolk.

— The council will hold a public hearing to consider submitting a grant application to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for $435,000 to make improvements at Johnson Park.

— The council will consider accepting a $1,125,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for the North Fork River restoration project.

— The council will consider an ordinance to annex a tract of land near Walters’ East Knolls 12th Addition.

— The council will consider approving a walking and bicycling network plan for the City of Norfolk.

— The council will consider a series of ordinances establishing water and sanitary sewer extension districts and a paving district at Walters’ East Knolls 13th Addition.

— The council will consider engineers’ plans, specifications and estimates for the water and sanitary sewer extensions and paving districts at Walters’ East Knolls 13th Addition and authorize the city clerk to advertise for bids.

— A public comment period will be held at the conclusion of the meeting.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Winside native heading development of medical facility in Qatar

Winside native heading development of medical facility in Qatar

Living in a different culture opens your eyes to the bigger world around you. Those are the thoughts and have been the reality for Kim Leighton, who’s spent the last year and a half living and working in the city of Doha, Qatar. Doing so has led her to adapt to the culture and pace of a coun…

Six rescued from unsafe river conditions

Six rescued from unsafe river conditions

The Norfolk Fire Division is asking people to stay off the river until water levels decrease. The reminder was issued after fire personnel were called to the bridge on South U.S. Highway 81 at around 6 p.m. on Friday, to rescue six people stuck in the water on debris by the bridge.

CDC outlines steps to limit spread of COVID-19 as country reopens

CDC outlines steps to limit spread of COVID-19 as country reopens

While the curve has been flattened in many areas, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and the public should still follow recommendations to limit the spread of coronavirus, leaders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday morning in a media briefing.