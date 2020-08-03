Madison County Court NDN
The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda.

— Among the items of discussion will be consideration of a change to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund to discontinue and cease any business-type activities.

— Also, commissioners will consider the application of John and Kristen Orlowski for a conditional-use permit to build a house on less than 40 acres on Orlowski Lot Split, which is north of the City of Madison along 553½ Avenue.

— Commissioners also will consider the application of Patrick Hintz for a conditional-use permit to build a house on less than 40 acres on Sunderman’s Southeast Lot Split, which is north and east of Battle Creek along 843rd Avenue.

— Commissioners also will consider the application of Evan Eucker, doing business as Eucker Pork, for a conditional-use permit to operate a livestock feeding operation, which is west of Madison along 827th Road.

— In addition, commissioners will consider the application of Brent Weitfeld for a conditional-use permit to spread bio-solids from the City of Norfolk Wastewater Treatment Plant on pasture ground south of Norfolk at 83660 556th Ave.

— Also, commissioners will consider another application of Brent Weitfeld for a conditional-use permit to spread bio-solids from the City of Norfolk Wastewater Treatment Plant on pasture ground south of Norfolk at the intersection of 837th Road and 558th Avenue.

— Finally commissioners are scheduled to discuss the 2020-21 fiscal year budget requests, as well as review and process claims.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

