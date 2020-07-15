The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, July 16, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Planning Department conference room, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to hold five public hearings.
— One is to consider the application of Evan Eucker, doing business as Evan Eucker Pork, for a conditional-use permit for a livestock feeding operation for 2,499 hogs located west of Madison at the intersection of 827th Road and 545th Avenue. The nearest residence is more than a half-mile away, and the regulations require it to be at least one-fourth mile away.
— Another is to consider the application of John and Kristen Orlowski for a conditional-use permit to build a house on less than 40 acres on Orlowski’s Lot Split, which is north of Madison along 553 1/2 Avenue.
— Another is to consider the application of Patrick Hintz for a conditional-use permit to construct a house on less than 40 acres on Sunderman’s Southeast Lot Split on property north and east of Battle Creek along 843rd Road.
— Another hearing is to consider the application of Brent Weitfeld to spread bio-solids on pasture ground. The bio-solids are from the City of Norfolk Wastewater Treatment Plant located south of Norfolk, and the ground is at 83660 556th Ave.
— Also, the final scheduled public hearing will be to consider the application of Weitfeld to spread bio-solids on more pasture ground. The bio-solids also are from the City of Norfolk Wastewater Treatment Plant, and this ground is located south of Norfolk near the intersection of 837th Road and 558th Avenue.
Heather McWhorter, the zoning director, also is scheduled to provide a monthly building report.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members before the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action may be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.