Upcoming agenda for board of education

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will discuss the plans and details for graduation, prom and the upcoming school year.

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The superintendent’s report will include an update from the COVID-19 Return To School Planning Committee.

— Board members will vote on a proposed graduation ceremony at Skyview Lake.

— Administrators will vote on a new grading policy.

ACTION ITEMS

— Discuss, consider and take action to ratify and affirm all actions taken by this board of education virtually during the time period of March 17 to June 30.

— Discuss, consider and take action to approve this resolution designating authority to the superintendent to implement health and safety requirements for the remaining months of the 2020 summer and the 2020-21 school year.

— Discuss, consider and take action to approve the NHS 2020 graduation plans.

— Discuss, consider and take action to grant permission to seek proposals for the replacement of the senior high chilling system.

— Discuss, consider and take action to approve the first reading of board policy 6250 (grades).

— Discuss, consider and take action to approve the first reading of board policy 6111 (classroom environment).

— Discuss, consider and take action to approve the first reading of board policies 1040 (annual report), 5506 (safe pupil transportation plan) and 6117 (ceremonies).

— Discuss, consider and take action to approve addendum to the 2020-21 elementary, middle school, junior high and senior high student handbooks.

— Discuss, consider and take action to approve addendum to the 2020-21 classified staff handbook.

— Discuss, consider and take action to approve the 2020-21 certified staff handbook.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be held at noon Thursday, July 23, to discuss COVID-19 returning to school plans. The next regular meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

