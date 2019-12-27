Up to 2 inches of snow expected Friday night

Forecasters are anticipating up to 2 inches of snow to fall and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch Friday night, placing Norfolk in a winter weather advisory starting at 9 p.m. A winter storm watch also will be in effect Saturday night through Sunday night, as 3 to 5 more inches of snow is anticipated.
The City of Norfolk encouraged residents in a press release Friday to carefully watch the roads and either avoid traveling or adjust travel plans. Road conditions may be monitored by calling 511 or online at 511.nebraska.gov.
Vehicles should be checked to make sure the battery, wipers, coolant and tires are prepared for cold weather conditions. Vehicles also should be stocked with an emergency supply kit, which should include items such as batteries, a phone charger, food, drinking water, booster cables, a shovel, scrapers and sand for traction.