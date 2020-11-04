Following are unofficial results of the Madison County election contests as provided by the offices of the Madison County clerk.
President and Vice President
Trump/Pence 11,678
Biden/Harris 3,393
Jorgensen/Cohen 336
WRITE-IN 53
U.S. Senator
Ben Sasse 11,309
Chris Janicek 2,336
Gene Siadek 916
WRITE-IN 437
U.S. House, District 1
Jeff Fortenberry 11,842
Kate Bolz 3,005
Dennis B. Grace 404
WRITE-IN 13
County commissioner, District 2
Eric Stinson 3,126
Zak Hookstra 817
WRITE-IN 18
State Legislature, District 19
Mike Flood 14,132
WRITE-IN 163
State board of education, District 3
Patti S. Gubbels 10,512
Mike Goos 2,507
WRITE-IN 41
Retain Judge Stine
Yes 10,352
No 2,307
Retain Judge Block
Yes 10,170
No 2,335
Northeast Community College board of governors
District 1
Donovan Ellis 663
WRITE-IN 5
District 4
Gene Willers 736
WRITE-IN 4
District 5
Dirk Petersen 11,209
WRITE-IN 89
At-large
Jeff Scherer 6,748
Timothy Miller 5,504
WRITE-IN 55
Lower Elkhorn NRD
Subdistrict 1
Aaron J. Zimmerman 489
Jay Reikofski 297
WRITE-IN 3
Subdistrict 2
Mark Hall 2,594
Lee Klein 2,483
WRITE-IN 26
Subdistrict 3
Robert G. Huntley 4,164
WRITE-IN 19
Subdistrict 4
Rod Zohner 1,551
Michael Fleer 881
WRITE-IN 4
Lower Platte North NRD
Subdistrict 1
Kelly Thompson 279
WRITE-IN 0
Subdistrict 2
Bill Saeger 277
WRITE-IN 1
Subdistrict 3
Andrew Tonnies 135
Mike McGinn 124
WRITE-IN 3
Subdistrict 4
Matt Bailey 273
WRITE-IN 1
Subdistrict 5
John R. Hannah 147
David W. Lawrence 120
WRITE-IN 2
Subdistrict 6
Robert Hilger 263
WRITE-IN 1
Subdistrict 7
Ryan Sabatka 161
Jeff Burling 100
WRITE-IN 2
Subdistrict 8
Alexander E. Kavan 195
Packy Colgan 57
WRITE-IN 2
Subdistrict 9
Robert J. Meduna Jr. 155
Nicholas Oviatt 85
WRITE-IN 2
Elkhorn Rural Public Power
Subdistrict 1
George Hunter Frisch 701
WRITE-IN 5
Subdistrict 1
Mark L. Miller 690
WRITE-IN 2
Subdistrict 2
Tim D. Means 1,067
WRITE-IN 5
Stanton Public Power
Weldon Marotz 1
Gary E. Koehlmoos 0
WRITE-IN 0
ESU 7 District 2
Gary Wieseler 8
WRITE-IN 0
ESU 8 District 6
Robert Chilcoat Jr. 1,193
WRITE-IN 5
ESU 8 District 8
Charles W. Balsiger 3,055
WRITE-IN 26
ESU 8 District 10
Richard E. Chrisman 2,201
WRITE-IN 25
Norfolk Sanitary District Trustee
Lowell N. Jenny 5,988
Jerry Nordeen 6,893
WRITE-IN 50
Norfolk Airport Authority
Grayson Frohberg 6,593
Randy Neuharth 5,897
WRITE-IN 69
Madison school board
Deb Neidig 821
Steve Ruh 751
James E. Reeves 863
WRITE-IN 14
Norfolk school board
Arnie Robinson 6,025
Sandy Wolfe 7,113
Jenna Hatfield 6,448
Brenda Carhart 6,167
WRITE-IN 99
Battle Creek school board
Jeremy Pochop 1,068
Toby Thompson 1,083
Sean Lindgren 823
WRITE-IN 15
Newman Grove school board
Ginger Buhl-Jorgensen 326
Becky Wallin 338
Eric L. Stone 338
WRITE-IN 16
Humphrey school board
Mike Brandl 8
Tim Meyer 9
Aaron Korth 8
Paul Schemek 8
WRITE-IN 0
Elkhorn Valley school board
Jenny Schutt 453
Tyler Tegeler 520
Sam Johnsen 421
Lucas Negus 465
WRITE-IN 1
Mayor of Norfolk
Josh Moenning 8,681
WRITE-IN 232
Norfolk City Council, Ward 1
Kory Hildebrand 1,427
Juan E. Sandoval 831
WRITE-IN 6
Norfolk City Council, Ward 2
Frank C. Arens 2,200
Carl Weiland 848
WRITE-IN 12
Norfolk City Council, Ward 3
Gary L. Jackson 1,775
WRITE-IN 22
Norfolk City Council, Ward 4
Thad Murren 1,672
WRITE-IN 30
Battle Creek City Council
Brent Nygren 316
John Hrabanek 331
Nicole Schacher 304
Dave Trudeau 179
WRITE-IN 1,133
Madison City Council
Paul A. Kellen 417
Robert Fite 469
WRITE-IN 6
Newman Grove City Council
WRITE-IN 85
Tilden City Council
Travis Rutjens 236
Darrell I. Wyatt 227
Lisa A. Meyer 194
WRITE-IN 6
Meadow Grove Village Board
Terry James 108
Richard A. Pehrson II 66
WRITE-IN 13
Proposed Amendment No. 1
Remove slavery
For 8,364
Against 5,730
Proposed Amendment No. 2
TIF repayment extension
For 7,783