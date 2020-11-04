Counting votes

MADISON COUNTY officials help count votes on Tuesday night. 

 Norfolk Daily News/Ron Petersen

Following are unofficial results of the Madison County election contests as provided by the offices of the Madison County clerk.

* * *

President and Vice President

Trump/Pence 11,678

Biden/Harris 3,393

Jorgensen/Cohen 336

WRITE-IN 53

U.S. Senator

Ben Sasse 11,309

Chris Janicek 2,336

Gene Siadek 916

WRITE-IN 437

U.S. House, District 1

Jeff Fortenberry 11,842

Kate Bolz 3,005

Dennis B. Grace 404

WRITE-IN 13

County commissioner, District 2

Eric Stinson 3,126

Zak Hookstra 817

WRITE-IN 18

State Legislature, District 19

Mike Flood 14,132

WRITE-IN 163

State board of education, District 3

Patti S. Gubbels 10,512

Mike Goos 2,507

WRITE-IN 41

Retain Judge Stine

Yes 10,352

No 2,307

Retain Judge Block

Yes 10,170

No 2,335

Northeast Community College board of governors

District 1

Donovan Ellis 663

WRITE-IN 5

District 4

Gene Willers 736

WRITE-IN 4

District 5

Dirk Petersen 11,209

WRITE-IN 89

At-large

Jeff Scherer 6,748

Timothy Miller 5,504

WRITE-IN 55

Lower Elkhorn NRD

Subdistrict 1

Aaron J. Zimmerman 489

Jay Reikofski 297

WRITE-IN 3

Subdistrict 2

Mark Hall 2,594

Lee Klein 2,483

WRITE-IN 26

Subdistrict 3

Robert G. Huntley 4,164

WRITE-IN 19

Subdistrict 4

Rod Zohner 1,551

Michael Fleer 881

WRITE-IN 4

Lower Platte North NRD

Subdistrict 1

Kelly Thompson 279

WRITE-IN 0

Subdistrict 2

Bill Saeger 277

WRITE-IN 1

Subdistrict 3

Andrew Tonnies 135

Mike McGinn 124

WRITE-IN 3

Subdistrict 4

Matt Bailey 273

WRITE-IN 1

Subdistrict 5

John R. Hannah 147

David W. Lawrence 120

WRITE-IN 2

Subdistrict 6

Robert Hilger 263

WRITE-IN 1

Subdistrict 7

Ryan Sabatka 161

Jeff Burling 100

WRITE-IN 2

Subdistrict 8

Alexander E. Kavan 195

Packy Colgan 57

WRITE-IN 2

Subdistrict 9

Robert J. Meduna Jr. 155

Nicholas Oviatt 85

WRITE-IN 2

Elkhorn Rural Public Power

Subdistrict 1

George Hunter Frisch 701

WRITE-IN 5

Subdistrict 1

Mark L. Miller 690

WRITE-IN 2

Subdistrict 2

Tim D. Means 1,067

WRITE-IN 5

Stanton Public Power

Weldon Marotz 1

Gary E. Koehlmoos 0

WRITE-IN 0

ESU 7 District 2

Gary Wieseler 8

WRITE-IN 0

ESU 8 District 6

Robert Chilcoat Jr. 1,193

WRITE-IN 5

ESU 8 District 8

Charles W. Balsiger 3,055

WRITE-IN 26

ESU 8 District 10

Richard E. Chrisman 2,201

WRITE-IN 25

Norfolk Sanitary District Trustee

Lowell N. Jenny 5,988

Jerry Nordeen 6,893

WRITE-IN 50

Norfolk Airport Authority

Grayson Frohberg 6,593

Randy Neuharth 5,897

WRITE-IN 69

Madison school board

Deb Neidig 821

Steve Ruh 751

James E. Reeves 863

WRITE-IN 14

Norfolk school board

Arnie Robinson 6,025

Sandy Wolfe 7,113

Jenna Hatfield 6,448

Brenda Carhart 6,167

WRITE-IN 99

Battle Creek school board

Jeremy Pochop 1,068

Toby Thompson 1,083

Sean Lindgren 823

WRITE-IN 15

Newman Grove school board

Ginger Buhl-Jorgensen 326

Becky Wallin 338

Eric L. Stone 338

WRITE-IN 16

Humphrey school board

Mike Brandl 8

Tim Meyer 9

Aaron Korth 8

Paul Schemek 8

WRITE-IN 0

Elkhorn Valley school board

Jenny Schutt 453

Tyler Tegeler 520

Sam Johnsen 421

Lucas Negus 465

WRITE-IN 1

Mayor of Norfolk

Josh Moenning 8,681

WRITE-IN 232

Norfolk City Council, Ward 1

Kory Hildebrand 1,427

Juan E. Sandoval 831

WRITE-IN 6

Norfolk City Council, Ward 2

Frank C. Arens 2,200

Carl Weiland 848

WRITE-IN 12

Norfolk City Council, Ward 3

Gary L. Jackson 1,775

WRITE-IN 22

Norfolk City Council, Ward 4

Thad Murren 1,672

WRITE-IN 30

Battle Creek City Council

Brent Nygren 316

John Hrabanek 331

Nicole Schacher 304

Dave Trudeau 179

WRITE-IN 1,133

Madison City Council

Paul A. Kellen 417

Robert Fite 469

WRITE-IN 6

Newman Grove City Council

WRITE-IN 85

Tilden City Council

Travis Rutjens 236

Darrell I. Wyatt 227

Lisa A. Meyer 194

WRITE-IN 6

Meadow Grove Village Board

Terry James 108

Richard A. Pehrson II 66

WRITE-IN 13

Proposed Amendment No. 1

Remove slavery

For 8,364

Against 5,730

Proposed Amendment No. 2

TIF repayment extension

For 7,783

Tags

In other news

Pennsylvania awaits results in big races including president

Pennsylvania awaits results in big races including president

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legal challenges and a mountain of uncounted ballots promised a long watch Wednesday to find out who the people of Pennsylvania chose as president, even as a host of other major races in the state — including for several congressional seats, statewide officers and the …