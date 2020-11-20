Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations will double in the next two to three weeks unless Nebraskans “dramatically change course,” said Dr. Jim Lawler, Nebraska Medicine’s Global Center for Health Security director, in a Zoom conference Thursday with several other state and health officials.
With hospitalized COVID-19 patients nearing the 1,000 mark, Lawler warned it would no longer be sustainable for the state to handle infected Nebraskans if that number doubles.
Lawler urged a mask mandate would increase residents’ compliance in wearing them, while also decreasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“I think when you’re in the most impactful pandemic the world has seen in the past 100 years, that probably is the time to listen to scientists and physicians,” Lawler said. “This is what we’re telling you. We are in the most dangerous time in this entire pandemic.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts also participated in the call, which promoted a statewide campaign to combat COVID-19 through education for the next six to nine months.
Ricketts said he knows of some Nebraskans, such as those at a recent Omaha City Council meeting, who disapprove of the mandates and that masks are just “one tool” in limiting spread — the same reasoning he’s been giving at every press conference for the past several weeks.
“We do have mask requirements in our most recent DHMs for staff and patrons, so we are using masks when it's appropriate,” Ricketts said. “... I’ve been opposed to a broad-based mandate.”
Nebraska hospitals are straining to cope with the spike in coronavirus patients, and officials are urging the public to wear masks and take other precautionary steps to slow the spread of the disease. The virus has been surging in Nebraska, with more than five times as many COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday than the 185 it had two months ago.
Nebraska has the sixth-highest rate of infection in the country. Over the past week, one out of every 116 people in the state was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has risen over the past two weeks from roughly 1,241 new cases per day on Nov. 4 to 2,296 new cases per day as of Wednesday.
Nebraska limits indoor gatherings to 25% of a space’s capacity and requires people to wear masks at businesses where employees and customers are in close contact for more than 15 minutes, such as salons. At bars and restaurants, groups are limited to eight people and tables must be 6 feet apart.
Lawler said it’s critical to limit gatherings to 10 people. There’s a 43% chance someone in a group of 10 people is infected with COVID-19.
If Nebraska’s cases and hospitalizations were to double, the state would be reaching the level North Dakota and South Dakota are at right now, which he said is an “unchecked epidemic.”
“I have been in mass casualty situations and combat zones, Ebola treatment centers,” Lawler said. “I have never been frightened about the status of the health system as I am about the health system in Nebraska right now.”