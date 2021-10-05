University of Nebraska-Lincoln seniors Leigh Janke of West Point and Bobby Martin of Omaha have been crowned homecoming royalty.
Martin and Jahnke, elected in an online vote of the student body, were crowned on the field at Memorial Stadium during halftime of last Saturday’s Nebraska-Northwestern football game.
Jahnke is a Spanish and biology major with minors in biochemistry and mathematics. She is a Massengale senior resident assistant, UNL Rock Climbing Club president, Spanish Club vice president, Honors Program Student Advisory Board member, Nebraska Human Resources Institute mentor, Lincoln Literacy tutor and Clinic with a Heart volunteer, and has done undergraduate virology research. She is the daughter of Terry and Kristine Jahnke.
Martin is majoring in marketing and management and minoring in entrepreneurship. He is president of Sigma Chi fraternity, president of the Order of Omega, recruitment and social chair of the UNL Sailing Club, a Nebraska Athletics marketing and fan experience intern, New Student Enrollment orientation leader and Husker Dialogues volunteer. He is the son of Janet Martin.
Two Norfolkans also were named to the homecoming court: Skyler Gubbels, who is majoring in biology and entomology, and is the daughter of Barbara Gubbels; and Ethan Carlson, who is majoring in business management, and is the son of Joel and Beth Carlson.