Colleges across the country have had to adjust how they recruit incoming freshmen and retain students currently enrolled.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska Wesleyan University have taken new approaches to admissions and enrollment.
Abby Freeman, the director of undergraduate admissions at UNL, said recruitment took a hit when COVID-19 became prevalent in March of 2020.
Freeman said she often hears that students do not think they are ready to apply compared to a normal school year but said it is too early to tell how next year will look. She said this fall has already looked different.
“The biggest loss was really in our international student population, which isn't surprising, as some of those students couldn't even get into the country,” Freeman said.
Even through a global pandemic, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln maintained similar enrollment numbers for full time students. UNL lost a few hundred students.
Changes in recruitment strategies also affected prospective student tours of college campuses. UNL and Nebraska Wesleyan are using Zoom to give prospective students the best experience.
“In terms of campus visits, we are still able to have campus visits, and we're really grateful to be able to do that because it's not the case at every institution,” Freeman said. “There's a lot of virtual fairs, but we're really trying to be somewhat picky in what fairs we think will actually benefit the university, the right students and are worth our time.”
Freeman said UNL continues recruiting at Nebraska high school college fairs both in-person and virtually. She said about half the high schools UNL recruits at are allowing in-person visitors and college fairs.
“A lot of the in-person where I can see you, you're right there with me, that has been drastically cut short,” she said. “We still get to have that interaction, but it's much much different.”
Bill Motzer, the president for enrollment management at Nebraska Wesleyan University, said all of their enrollment channels have been converted to a virtual format, except in-person campus tours that are more limited.
Motzer said Wesleyan hosted in-person scholarship events that were relevant to a student's particular academic interest and hosted about 28 students a day on campus tours.
Last year, Motzer said the social sciences scholarship had 153 students attend in person, and 246 attended in the virtual format.
“So, we are finding that in a very interesting way that we will likely not return to a live in-person format, or we may find a way to blend the two so that the students from across the nation can participate without the need to travel here and experience it,” Motzer said.
Even through a global pandemic, Wesleyan maintained similar enrollment numbers for full time students. Wesleyan only lost about 30 students — the fewest among the colleges interviewed.
Eligibility for scholarships and financial aid also changed.
Before COVID-19, UNL could extend scholarship eligibility to students with a 3.0 GPA, to make up for the core classes and class rank, which used to be the main requirements. Since the pandemic hit, they were able to make more adjustments to allow more students the ability to attend UNL.
Freeman said prospective students no longer need an ACT or SAT test score to be eligible for merit-based scholarships. She said that process moved quickly due to COVID-19.
Nebraska Wesleyan became a test-optional institution in 2014 but realized because of COVID-19 it needed to be expanded.
“So, prior to COVID, we had a level where a test-optional student with a 3.5 GPA could get an academic scholarship," Motzer said. "However, since the significant cancellation of ACT and SAT testing and the availability of scholarships, we expanded that so that essentially a student with a weighted GPA of a 4.0 would be able to receive our top scholarship of $20,000. That was the equivalent of someone that would have a 3.75 and a 30 ACT. So now, regardless of their testing access, we would have a Merit scholarship based solely on their high school GPA.”
Both UNL and Nebraska Wesleyan offer hybrid, in-person and remote format classes this year, but Motzer said it isn’t one size fits all.
Motzer said one of the benefits of the size of Nebraska Wesleyan is the majority of classes have 20 or fewer students, which makes social distancing easier.
“We can social distance within the classroom in some settings, or we can split the class and have 10 or fewer in-person, 10 attending virtually and we can rotate that kind of attendance,” he said. “So that's very common within the context of many of our classes.”
Although distancing and wearing masks in classrooms makes in-person classes possible, it makes it difficult to make friends.
“It's a lot harder to get to know people,” Hovendick said. “You're always in a mask. It's really hard to have a conversation with someone when you feel like you can't even see their facial expressions.”
Even with all these changes, Freeman said students will still have a great college experience.
“I think we’re just doing the best we can,” she said. “And the thing I love about Nebraska is I feel like people work really hard for the greater good, and that's definitely true in my office and my division. We know how important getting students here is. And so our days look different, but we're still working just as hard if not harder to make sure we can bring in a great class for the university.”
