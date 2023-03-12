As Ronnie Green recalls, the Donald E. Nielsen Community Center in West Point was probably the first place he spoke publicly representing the University of Nebraska.
Now as the Virginia native who came to Nebraska in 2010 prepares to retire, it also will be the site of one of his last public talks.
Green announced late last year that he would be retiring as chancellor at the end of the school year in June. There have been many achievements in recent years to look back on.
“Over the last series of years, we have graduated our largest graduating classes in the history of UNL,” he said. “We are now in our 154th year as an institution this year.”
Three of the past five years have had record graduation numbers. It appears, but it won’t be known for sure until commencement in May, but 2023 could be another record.
Considering the pandemic, that is “phenomenal,” Green said.
It also is indicative that UNL’s graduation rate has gone up 10% in recent years. There also has been tremendous support for the university.
“Since 2016, we have raised over $1 billion,” Green said. “That’s private support for UNL. I always say, ‘I’d love to have more,’ but that is almost unbelievable to me to have that kind of support.”
Green said he would miss UNL, but it is time for him to spend more time with his family and move on so new leadership can take over.
“I’m very proud of this institution. I’m very proud of the last period of years of the institution,” he said. “We are one of the prominent land grant institutions in the United States.”
And then to have so many graduates in recent years is amazing, knowing the quality education they received and what they will go on and do.
“That singularly is what I am proud of most — without a doubt,” Green said, “the students who have graduated in those record classes.”