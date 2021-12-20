Gracie Bullock

Gracie Bullock graduated Friday with a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. It was the Norfolkan’s first time on the UNK campus.

 Courtesy photo

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney awarded degrees to 387 graduate and undergraduate students during Friday’s winter commencement ceremony. Some of these students know campus like the back of their hand, and others were there for the first time.

Gracie Bullock earned a bachelor’s degree in social work without taking a single in-person class at UNK. In fact, she had never even been to Kearney before.

A Neligh native now living in Norfolk, she made the 150-mile drive so she could close her college career in a memorable way.

“It never really felt real, that I was graduating, until I actually got here,” she said. “This actually makes it feel real.”

Although she chose the online option, Bullock was still able to develop close connections with her classmates and professors, and she was excited to meet them face to face for the first time.

“I thought it was really important to actually come and walk and meet all of my other virtual classmates,” she said.

Bullock, who transferred to UNK from Northeast Community College, called her graduation a “huge accomplishment.” She’s the first member of her family to earn a four-year degree.

Several family members made the trip to Kearney to join the celebration, including her mother, Natalie Evans, who’s been looking forward to this day for more than 20 years.

“I’ve prayed for it ever since she was born,” Evans said with a laugh. “I’m very, very proud and very excited.”

Bullock is equally excited to take the next step in her career. She completed her practicum at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk and accepted a full-time position there about two months ago.

“I’m not nervous at all because this program prepared me so well,” she said.

