KEARNEY – Graduate and undergraduate degrees will be conferred for 405 winter graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
Students graduating from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:
Ainsworth — Elizabeth Salzman, bachelor’s degree in health and physical education; Beemer — Emily Mayes, bachelor’s in modern languages; Butte — Sydney Atkinson, bachelor’s in business, marketing and information technology education; Clarkson — Thomas Schneider, education specialist degree in school superintendent; Clearwater — Scott Moser, master’s in higher education student affairs; Creighton — Nicole Strope, master’s in English; Elgin— Zoey Bergman, bachelor’s in early childhood inclusive; Andrew Childers, master’s in school principalship 7-12; Homer — Samanithia Kluver, bachelor’s in early childhood inclusive; Howells — Lindsey Pickhinke, bachelor’s in health sciences; Hubbard — Megan McLaury, master’s in curriculum and instruction; Laurel — Keri Hart, master’s of education in school principalship pre-K-8; Leigh — Suzie Kurpgeweit, master’s in clinical mental health counseling; Lindsay — Leah Keaschall, bachelor’s in early childhood inclusive and special education; Newman Grove — Cody Nelson, bachelor’s in agribusiness; Norfolk — Traci Bolduan, bachelor’s in early childhood inclusive.
O’Neill — Hannah Alden, bachelor’s in social work; Shelby Thomas, bachelor’s in elementary education and middle level education English language arts; Amy Wells, bachelor’s in social work; Osmond — Craig Dennis, master’s in physical education; Scribner — Kelsey Piper, master’s in biology; Stanton — Alyna Padilla, bachelor’s in social work; Valentine — Solveig Perrett, master’s in biology; Wayne — Rachel Waddington, master’s in curriculum and instruction; West Point — Mitchell Lierman, bachelor’s in theater and journalism; Zahira Lopez Ramirez, bachelor’s in advertising and public relations; and Brooke Reeson, master’s in school principalship pre-K-8.